Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Shares Gap Down to $83.09

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $83.09, but opened at $80.60. Tucows shares last traded at $80.60, with a volume of 8 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $891.20 million, a PE ratio of 120.71 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Get Tucows alerts:

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.89 million for the quarter. Tucows had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 6.79%.

In other news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $774,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCX. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Tucows by 61.7% during the second quarter. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd now owns 975,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,355,000 after buying an additional 372,402 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in Tucows by 28.3% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 380,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,176,000 after buying an additional 83,920 shares in the last quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV lifted its holdings in Tucows by 2.6% during the third quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,667,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $131,644,000 after purchasing an additional 41,812 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tucows by 203.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 23,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tucows by 25.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 113,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,969,000 after purchasing an additional 23,084 shares in the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX)

Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.