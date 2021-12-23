Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider Patrick John Finn Sells 219 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) insider Patrick John Finn sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total value of $18,144.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Patrick John Finn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 2nd, Patrick John Finn sold 1,758 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total value of $154,774.32.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Patrick John Finn sold 1,758 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total value of $223,670.34.

On Monday, October 4th, Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.27, for a total value of $281,737.54.

Twist Bioscience stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.50. 372,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,626. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $73.18 and a 12-month high of $214.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.05 and a 200 day moving average of $110.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.93% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $37.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,179,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,940,000 after acquiring an additional 220,331 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,017,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,787,000 after acquiring an additional 165,300 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,524,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,371,000 after acquiring an additional 461,438 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,728,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,859,000 after acquiring an additional 76,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,434,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,479,000 after acquiring an additional 10,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

