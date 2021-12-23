Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Insider Steve Hoffman Sells 78,125 Shares

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) insider Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Steve Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 2nd, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $56,250.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total transaction of $57,812.50.

On Monday, November 15th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $71,875.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $75,781.25.

On Monday, October 4th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $78,125.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TYME opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $4.99.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare Value Capital LLC lifted its position in Tyme Technologies by 33.3% during the third quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tyme Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $571,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 166,889 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Tyme Technologies by 1,209.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,122,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

