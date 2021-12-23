U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,086,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,205,963,000 after acquiring an additional 628,329 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,711,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,218,508,000 after acquiring an additional 571,313 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,141,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,804,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $519,069,000 after acquiring an additional 335,842 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 29.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,084,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,796,000 after acquiring an additional 243,911 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD opened at $297.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.75 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $297.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.56%.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.24.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

