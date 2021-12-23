U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 17,604 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $222.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $242.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.32.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

