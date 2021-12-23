U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.29 Million in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 83,521 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,872 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of HP by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,472,296 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $40,864,000 after purchasing an additional 686,017 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,440 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,780 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 118,281 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,204 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Subra Suresh sold 10,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $373,238.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,893 shares of company stock valued at $8,810,036. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HPQ opened at $37.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $38.49.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. HP’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

