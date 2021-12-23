Umbrella Network (UMB) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $947,064.00

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000603 BTC on exchanges. Umbrella Network has a market cap of $21.71 million and $947,064.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.10 or 0.00191381 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00009424 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

Umbrella Network (CRYPTO:UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

