Unifty Tops 1-Day Volume of $8.25 Million (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 23rd. During the last seven days, Unifty has traded up 15.4% against the dollar. One Unifty coin can currently be purchased for approximately $47.73 or 0.00094035 BTC on popular exchanges. Unifty has a market capitalization of $77.23 million and $8.25 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unifty alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00057513 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,076.70 or 0.08031876 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,814.25 or 1.00113717 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00073669 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00053057 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006939 BTC.

Unifty Profile

Unifty was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,618,066 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unifty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.