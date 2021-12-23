Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Now Covered by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on UPST. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Upstart from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Upstart from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Upstart has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $244.77.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $145.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $249.66 and a 200-day moving average of $214.21. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 181.60. Upstart has a one year low of $36.26 and a one year high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $228.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.46 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Upstart will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.73, for a total transaction of $60,563,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,804,531 shares of company stock valued at $412,168,702 over the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 179.4% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,016,000 after buying an additional 2,729,357 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 188.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,063,000 after buying an additional 1,159,192 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the second quarter worth $83,433,000. Kuvari Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the second quarter worth $81,164,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth $168,314,000. 48.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

