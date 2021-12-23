Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.11

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.11 and traded as low as C$1.55. Ur-Energy shares last traded at C$1.70, with a volume of 349,063 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$371.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77.

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.43 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ur-Energy Inc. will post 0.0401173 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Roger L. Smith sold 141,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.40, for a total transaction of C$338,841.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 381,884 shares in the company, valued at C$916,521.60. Also, Senior Officer Penne Ann Goplerud sold 66,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total transaction of C$122,476.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 261,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$478,342.97. Insiders have sold 528,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,511 over the last 90 days.

About Ur-Energy (TSE:URE)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

