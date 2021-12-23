Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 442 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,960,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,067,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,513,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,241,877,000 after buying an additional 420,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,956,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,501,000 after buying an additional 160,086 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,526,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $835,450,000 after buying an additional 28,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,013,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,750,000 after buying an additional 155,363 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $128.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.00. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.51 and a 52-week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.