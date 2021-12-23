Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 8,440 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,440 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $36.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.65 and its 200 day moving average is $33.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $80.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $37.35.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 23.27%.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CSX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.98.

CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

