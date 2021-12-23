Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 650.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $90.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.67, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.29. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $92.70.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

See Also: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.