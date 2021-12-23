Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.73.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CL opened at $82.46 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $86.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.