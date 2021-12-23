Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 26,764 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,344 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 26,764 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $13.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average is $13.56. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.60. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $15.48.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $127.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.23 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 27.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $100,296.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,476 shares of company stock worth $152,521 and sold 46,304 shares worth $654,323. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

