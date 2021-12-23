VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GRNB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 32,180 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $661,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 17,375 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GRNB opened at $26.84 on Thursday. VanEck Green Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.62 and a 12-month high of $28.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.21.

Green Bankshares, Inc (Green Bankshares) is a bank holding company. Prior to September 7, 2011, Green Bankshares conducted its business primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, GreenBank (the Bank). On September 7, 2011, the Bank merged with and into Capital Bank, National Association (Capital Bank, NA), a subsidiary of Capital Bank Financial Corp.

