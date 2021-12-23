Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 10.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,266 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 33,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $60.65 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.43 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.78.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

