Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $52.86 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $52.68 and a 12 month high of $54.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.26.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

