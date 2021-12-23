Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Acquired by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 6.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.2% of Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,342.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000.

VONV stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.75. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,344. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.90. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $58.66 and a 1-year high of $73.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%.

