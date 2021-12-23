Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Lifted by Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 14.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,349 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 23.8% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,909,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $432.65. 137,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,337,944. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $424.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.92. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $335.37 and a 12-month high of $435.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

