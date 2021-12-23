Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) Shares Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 8.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 17.7% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 8.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period.

VTC stock opened at $91.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.07. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $88.26 and a 12-month high of $94.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

