Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Stake Raised by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $87,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $57.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.29. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $56.48 and a 1 year high of $58.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

