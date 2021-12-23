Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $62.89 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $59.20 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.941 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%.

