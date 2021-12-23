Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.38

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.38 and last traded at $17.32, with a volume of 20674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays raised shares of Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Vector Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Vector Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.29. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Vector Group had a net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $652.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 59.70%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Vector Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Vector Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vector Group in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Vector Group in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vector Group during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Company Profile (NYSE:VGR)

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.