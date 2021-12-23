Ventus VCT plc (LON:VEN) Plans Dividend of GBX 37

Ventus VCT plc (LON:VEN) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 37 ($0.49) per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 33.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Ventus VCT’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of VEN stock remained flat at $GBX 109.50 ($1.45) during mid-day trading on Thursday. 4,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,784. Ventus VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 76 ($1.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 115 ($1.52). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 108.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 110.41. The stock has a market cap of £32.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19.
Ventus VCT Company Profile
Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Ventus VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventus VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.