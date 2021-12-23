Ventus VCT plc (LON:VEN) Plans Dividend of GBX 37

Ventus VCT plc (LON:VEN) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 37 ($0.49) per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 33.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Ventus VCT’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of VEN stock remained flat at $GBX 109.50 ($1.45) during mid-day trading on Thursday. 4,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,784. Ventus VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 76 ($1.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 115 ($1.52). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 108.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 110.41. The stock has a market cap of £32.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19.

Ventus VCT Company Profile

Ventus VCT plc 1 is a venture capital trust managed by Temporis Capital LLP, Asset Management Arm. The fund invests in companies developing, constructing, and operating small to medium sized onshore United Kingdom wind farms. However it will consider investments in other renewable energy technologies.

