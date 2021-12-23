Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ 6th Largest Position

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,075 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.3% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $52.80 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $221.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $247,645. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

