Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 229,960 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 18.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,483,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,960 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $211,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Freshpet by 27.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,489,000 after buying an additional 471,865 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Freshpet by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,264,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,143,000 after purchasing an additional 93,123 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Freshpet by 1,369.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,354,000 after purchasing an additional 253,658 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Freshpet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 219,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Freshpet by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,365,000 after purchasing an additional 108,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FRPT shares. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Freshpet from $170.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial upgraded Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.29.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.13, for a total transaction of $516,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Walter N. George purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.96 per share, for a total transaction of $107,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 7,819 shares of company stock worth $858,036 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $91.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -162.57 and a beta of 0.68. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.15 and a 12 month high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

