Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,340,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,706 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $153,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414,887 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,349 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $305,625,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,968 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,507,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $114.34 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $118.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.18.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

