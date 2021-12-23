Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,493,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183,296 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.75% of Corteva worth $231,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Corteva by 18.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,475,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,198,000 after buying an additional 1,004,806 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Corteva by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 115,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 45,180 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in Corteva by 19.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 38,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 2.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 11.8% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $45.93 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.29.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. Analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.94.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

