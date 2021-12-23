Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $177.88 Million Stock Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,876,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 95,567 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.20% of Crane worth $177,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CR. FMR LLC boosted its position in Crane by 36.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,880,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,943 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Crane by 1,521.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 195,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,043,000 after buying an additional 183,290 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Crane by 20.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 953,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,117,000 after buying an additional 164,840 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Crane by 120.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 271,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,057,000 after buying an additional 148,320 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Crane by 10.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $117,272,000 after buying an additional 115,962 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crane alerts:

In other news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total value of $209,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CR shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Crane in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Crane in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.20.

NYSE CR opened at $98.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Crane Co. has a twelve month low of $72.47 and a twelve month high of $108.67. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.00 and its 200 day moving average is $96.92.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.61 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 12.86%. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

Crane Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.