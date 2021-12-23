Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 716,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,866 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $165,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,698 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1,134.3% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 117,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after purchasing an additional 107,728 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $266.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.91. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $161.78 and a 1 year high of $283.90. The company has a market capitalization of $254.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.83.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 421,369 shares of company stock worth $113,551,440. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

