Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 196,644 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,937,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 196,644 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $189,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 525.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 44,638 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,857,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 172,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 60,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $74.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $37.38 and a 12 month high of $85.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 128.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $131.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.13.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 1,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $85,035.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total value of $3,876,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 212,822 shares of company stock valued at $16,109,305. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

