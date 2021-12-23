Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s 5th Largest Position

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,891,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 65,569 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 5.5% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Visa were worth $421,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in shares of Visa by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,200 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Visa by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 575,837 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $134,908,000 after acquiring an additional 178,107 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.73.

V stock opened at $217.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $419.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

