Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,883 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,657 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 14,167 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 52,316 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NYSE GSK opened at $43.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $43.89.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.5234 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.29%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

