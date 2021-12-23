Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 4,250 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 58.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth about $337,367,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth about $289,618,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,409,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,414 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,729,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marc D. Oken acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.46 per share, with a total value of $837,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total transaction of $9,775,488.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.14.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $170.48 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.95 and a 52 week high of $174.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.48.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

