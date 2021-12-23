Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 96,111 Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 125.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,111 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in SunOpta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in SunOpta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get SunOpta alerts:

NASDAQ:STKL opened at $6.91 on Thursday. SunOpta Inc. has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $749.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.36.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. SunOpta had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SunOpta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.92.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY).

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.