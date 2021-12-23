Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vor Biopharma Inc. is a cell therapy company pioneering engineered hematopoietic stem cell therapies combined with targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. Vor Biopharma Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VOR. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vor Biopharma has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.90.

NYSE:VOR opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.46. Vor Biopharma has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $63.62.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vor Biopharma will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Vi L.P. 5Am sold 330,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Vor Biopharma by 62.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vor Biopharma by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 18,288 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 303,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 25,318 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 657,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 71,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vor Biopharma (VOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.