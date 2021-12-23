Voyager Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $9.35 Million (VGX)

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Voyager Token has a total market cap of $890.87 million and $9.35 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Voyager Token has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One Voyager Token coin can currently be bought for $3.20 or 0.00006261 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00043236 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007394 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Voyager Token

Voyager Token (VGX) is a coin. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 coins. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

