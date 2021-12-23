Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC cut its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTWG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,590.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $411,000.

NASDAQ VTWG opened at $211.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.84. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $200.79 and a 52-week high of $247.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.624 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

