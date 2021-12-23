Waldron Private Wealth LLC Trims Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,522 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Intel by 22.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Intel by 189.2% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $50.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.61 and a 200-day moving average of $53.24. The company has a market capitalization of $207.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

