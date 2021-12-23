Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Pettee Investors Inc.

Pettee Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,252 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,520,449,000 after purchasing an additional 843,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,700,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,803,608 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,856,565,000 after buying an additional 983,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,834,110 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,210,285,000 after purchasing an additional 536,758 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after buying an additional 225,224 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $139.40. The company had a trading volume of 22,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,350,753. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.29. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The stock has a market cap of $386.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 573,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $79,682,172.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total transaction of $59,372,603.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,398,824 shares of company stock worth $1,034,024,595 over the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

