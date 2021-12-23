Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,597 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Walmart by 13.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 45,824 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Walmart by 137.0% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 11,678 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Walmart by 1.1% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,832 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Walmart by 44.1% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 366,333 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total transaction of $51,011,870.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,398,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,024,595. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $139.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $152.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

