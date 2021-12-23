Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Acquires 15,419 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 48.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,419 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DAR. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth approximately $160,433,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 212.6% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,092,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,812,000 after buying an additional 742,895 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,424,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,165,000. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,115,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on DAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.20.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $64.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.13. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.86 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.38 and a 200-day moving average of $71.82.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

