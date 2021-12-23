Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Buys 157,847 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,847 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway accounts for approximately 0.5% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $33,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 389.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,873,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,989,773,000 after purchasing an additional 30,937,349 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 373.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,592,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,660,042,000 after purchasing an additional 27,278,434 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 32,046,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,085,279,000 after purchasing an additional 138,999 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 395.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,101,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,545,995,000 after purchasing an additional 16,044,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 603.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,608,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,508,108,000 after acquiring an additional 16,820,740 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.86.

NYSE CP opened at $71.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.01. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $83.07. The company has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1536 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.25%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

