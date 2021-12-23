Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,301 shares during the period. Waste Connections comprises 0.4% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned 0.08% of Waste Connections worth $27,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Waste Connections by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,499,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,606 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Waste Connections by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,786,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,774,000 after buying an additional 495,097 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,720,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,111,000 after acquiring an additional 154,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,974,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $832,992,000 after acquiring an additional 135,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,028,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,272,000 after acquiring an additional 70,839 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

WCN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.88.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $130.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.29. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $97.02 and a one year high of $138.82. The firm has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 41.26%.

In related news, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total value of $344,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $172,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.