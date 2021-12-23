Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $71.87 Million Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,897 shares during the period. Lamar Advertising comprises about 1.1% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.63% of Lamar Advertising worth $71,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 60.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.3% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.0% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 4,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $284,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LAMR opened at $120.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12 month low of $78.06 and a 12 month high of $123.92.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $476.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.95 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.40%.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

