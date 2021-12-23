Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Invests $11.92 Million in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 70,444 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 93.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,733,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,005 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 50,219.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 984,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,413,000 after acquiring an additional 982,786 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 26.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,654,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,123,000 after acquiring an additional 547,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,928,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,031,915,000 after buying an additional 336,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $47,237,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VMC opened at $205.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.96. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $141.24 and a fifty-two week high of $210.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.78.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VMC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.88.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

