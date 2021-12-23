Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Purchases 1,326 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,998,180,000 after buying an additional 213,057 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Generac by 76.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,031,000 after buying an additional 1,124,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Generac by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,559,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,483,000 after buying an additional 48,655 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 16.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,258,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,464,000 after buying an additional 173,544 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,417,000 after buying an additional 10,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

In related news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,038,100. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Argus upped their price target on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.43.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $351.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.47 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $423.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $419.23.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.