Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,061 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of FirstService worth $14,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in FirstService by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in FirstService by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in FirstService by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in FirstService by 273.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FirstService by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

FirstService stock opened at $191.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.00 and a beta of 0.89. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of $132.13 and a 1-year high of $202.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.59.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.70. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $849.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSV. TD Securities lifted their price target on FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of FirstService in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on FirstService from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.60.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

