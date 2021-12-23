Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 31,162 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,884 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 31,162 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $6,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DVN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 227.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,727,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $371,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845,023 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $953,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,679,826 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Devon Energy by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,297,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $388,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413,309 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,744,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,880,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $39,510.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DVN. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.03.

Devon Energy stock opened at $42.29 on Thursday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $14.93 and a 12-month high of $45.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.85. The stock has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.06.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

